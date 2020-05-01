Old and new dole not enough to pay rent

RENTAL AFFORDABILITY STUDY

Anglicare study considered “unaffordable” rentals as those which require JobSeeker recipients to spend more than 30 per cent of the income on rent.

FINDINGS

* Nine listings out of 69,960 were deemed affordable under the old Newstart

* No listings in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Darwin or Canberra were affordable under the old rate

* 1040 listings were affordable under the current JobSeeker rate

* 743 listings were affordable under the age pension

* 326 listings were affordable under the disability support pension

WHAT IS JOBSEEKER?

* JobSeeker gives recipients $1100 per fortnight, compared to around $550 a fortnight under the old Newstart

* Anglicare warns up to 1.4 million Australians could require JobSeeker.