Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aimed dig at Ed Woodward over Man Utd transfers claims Chelsea icon

Manchester United secured a deal to sign Bruno Fernandes on Wednesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was taunting Ed Woodward over Manchester United’s transfers when he claimed Alexis Sanchez would return to the club. That’s the opinion of former Chelsea player Craig Burley.

Solskjaer raised eyebrows on Tuesday as he claimed Sanchez would return to the club in the summer and “prove you all wrong”. The Chilean attacker has spent the first half of the season on loan at Inter Milan following a torrid spell at Old Trafford. Sanchez has failed to deliver in Italy, too, however. The 31-year-old has suffered a tendon injury earlier in the campaign. As a result, he has only started one Serie A game for the title-challengers. JUST IN: Manchester United confirm Bruno Fernandes transfer agreement with Sporting Lisbon

But on Tuesday, Solskjaer claimed the man who has only scored three goals in 32 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils would return a changed man in the summer. And Burley criticised the comments on ESPN FC on Wednesday. "When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was at his press conference recently talking about Alexis Sanchez coming back, that was a concern," he said. "I think that was a little shot at Ed Woodward to say 'guys, we need to get some players in – whether I'm here or not."

United finalised the singing of Bruno Fernandes on Wednesday, ending a drawn-out transfer saga between themselves and Sporting Lisbon. And Burley was full of praise for the move, as he discussed the impact he will have on the team. “It looks like they’ve got this deal over the line, and he’s a player they’ve been after for a wee while, as well as one or two other clubs,” he said. “He’s got a bit of everything.