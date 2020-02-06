Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains the signing Man Utd need ahead of transfer deadline

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted the club are ready to spend before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted the Red Devils need a new striker before Friday’s transfer deadline. Ed Woodward is closing in on the signing of Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils announced they’ve reached an agreement with Sporting over the attacking midfielder, 25. Portugal international Fernandes will bring much-needed creativity and flair to Solskjaer’s United side. Reports this week claimed the Red Devils are hoping to sign a striker after Fernandes completes his move to Old Trafford. United have been linked with PSG’s Edinson Cavani, Odion Ighalo of Shanghai Shenhua and Leicester ace Islam Slimani, who is currently on loan at Monaco.

And Solskjaer says United need a striker who’s willing to put their body on the line to get goals. “I think everyone who is watching us can see what we’re trying to do,” Solskjaer said after United’s Carabao Cup exit against Manchester City on Wednesday night. “We’ll get there, we’ll add players. “The culture here… character, attitude. Today the quality wasn’t great, sometimes that happens. “We need more goalscorers, we need more goals, that’s a definite. We need someone who will break their nose to score a goal, or their toe.

“It doesn’t have to be the nice ones. We know that. “We’re challenging them, I need to challenge them more, because we can’t just score nice goals.” When asked if United will sign a new striker before the transfer deadline, Solskjaer added: “I’m not sure. I know we need more goals. “I know if we get Bruno over the line we’ve got a boy there who’s going to score and create. Let’s talk on Friday.” Fernandes is expected to complete his move to United on Thursday.