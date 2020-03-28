Olympic Champion Swimmer Tests Positive For COVID-19, Calls It ‘Worst Virus’

The threat of coronavirus continues to infect thousands of lives across the world. The spread has been rampant, as the World Health Organization has already declared it as a global pandemic.

Numerous big names have already been tested positive for it and it shows how widespread the virus has gone. Several celebrities, world leaders and athletes have already announced that they caught COVID-19.

Amidst the numerous major events being canceled, the latest news development involves the biggest stage in the sporting world. It was announced that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics would be postponed for everyone’s health and safety.

The Olympics has told the story of humanity for years and has been a testament to our unity as a world. This year poses a challenge with stories of people and countries feeling the toil of what the disease brings. It shows that the virus can affect anyone, including those of peak physical condition. Olympic Gold Medalist Cameron van der Burgh was recently tested positive of coronavirus.

The Olympic swimming champion has been battling the virus for the past two weeks. He won his Olympic gold in the 100-meter breaststroke at the 2012 London Olympics.

He broke the news on social media, tweeting what he was going through at the moment. “I have been struggling with Covid-19 for 14 days today. By far the worst virus I have ever endured despite being a healthy individual with strong lungs (no smoking/sport), living a healthy lifestyle and being young (least at risk demographic),” the tweet said.

It just goes to show how dangerous the virus could be and people must take the necessary precautions. He continued by saying how crucial it is to stay healthy especially for athletes like him. “ The loss in body conditioning has been immense and can only feel for the athletes that contract Covid-19 as they will suffer a great loss of current conditioning through the last training cycle. Infection closer to competition being the worst.”

Fortunately, the International Olympic Committee has decided to postpone the games to give more time for athletes to prepare, countries to organize themselves, and the world to heal.