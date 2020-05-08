Oman plans about 30% cut in July crude allocations

DUBAI, April 30 – Oman has notified all its crude oil term customers of a cut of about 30% in their allocations for July loading and delivery, Oman´s oil and gas ministry said on Thursday.

OPEC and its allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, agreed earlier this month to a new supply pact from May 1 to shore up the market, following a slide in demand caused by lockdowns to contain the new coronavirus.

Gulf oil producer Oman is a member of the OPEC+ alliance. (Reporting by Rania ElGamal; Editing by Mark Potter)