Ominous Novak Djokovic claim made after 21st consecutive win in Dubai

Novak Djokovic is on another long unbeaten run.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC’S CAREER WINNING STREAKS

Novak Djokovic is capable of reaching an even higher level of tennis than he is currently producing right now. That is the view of former WTA star and Tennis Channel pundit Chanda Rubin.

Djokovic has started the 2020 season in devastating style, winning the ATP Cup with Serbia, the Australian Open for the eighth time and on Saturday he claimed his fifth title in Dubai. The world No 1 was last beaten in November at the ATP Finals by Roger Federer. And he is now in the midst of just the sixth-longest unbeaten run of his career. Djokovic’s longest streak remains the 43 match winning run he went on between 2010 and 2011.

The Serbian is next in action at Indian Wells and Miami later this month and it is not inconceivable that he completes the ‘Sunshine Double’ for the fifth time. The likes of Rafael Nadal will make it hard for Djokovic but Rubin believes the 17-time Grand Slam champion has another gear to hit should he need to. “I think arguably you maybe could say that because of how he is playing and where his game is,” Rubin said. “He’s got even more experience, more maturity and he just seems calmer out there especially in difficult moments.

“Saving those match points against Gael Monfils with his skill set and how phenomenal he is as a move, I think for Djokovic he can go a level even higher. “Against Tsitsipas he was so clean, there was just nowhere and no place for Tsitsipas to really pick on.” By his high standards, Djokovic hasn’t been at his best in recent visits to Indian Wells and Miami. And speaking after winning in Dubai, he made clear he was targeting an improved display.

"I've set what my goals are, they're very clear to me," Djokovic said. "I'm working towards them. I will try to stay healthy and fit and have possibly [a]great Indian Wells [and]Miami. It hasn't happened for the past three years for me there. "I'm really motivated to do well. Also, a lot of points [are]up for grabs there for me."

