Little could its 241 contestants have actually imagined the degree of the history they were making when they gathered to mark the opening of the 1896 Olympic Games in the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens.

Even the sight of an Olympic flame was greater than a quarter of a century away: modern problems likes hormone-suppression were not just inconceivable, but unneeded, because each of the athletes was resolutely male.

Fulfilling Pierre de Coubertin’s vision of reprising the old Athens Olympiads, the first contemporary Games consisted of 10 sports, although sailing was scrubbed from the competitive routine because of a lack of participants.

Because of the organisers’ rejection to develop a pool, all 4 of the swimming occasions happened in the sea. According to a tale flowed years later on, the only American rival, Gardner Williams, leapt in for the begin of his 100 metres race and immediately scrambled back out once again, screaming: “Jesus Christ! It’s cold!”

The weightlifting competition, split into events for one-handed lift as well as two-handed lift, yielded Great Britain’s very first Olympic champion in the Mumbai-born Launceston Elliot.

Elliot had as well as won the one-handed lift to settle for silver in the two-handed lift regardless of raising the very same overall as Denmark’s Viggo Jensen, because Jensen was decreed to have a remarkable design.

The Olympic arena in Athens, 1896 Elliott likewise completed in the 100 metres, which

was won by Tom Burke in 12 seconds, and the rope-climbing, in which competitors tried to climb up a 14-metre outdoor rope in the quickest time. The 12-hour cycling occasion led to just 2 finishers

, with Great Britain’s Frederick Keeping simply pipped by Austria’s Adolf Schal, long after their opponents had admitted loss, perhaps out of monotony. The tennis tournament, which did not involve any of the leading British or American players, nevertheless saw a shock victor in Dublin orphan John Boland, who was holidaying in Athens at the time with a Greek acquaintance. Encouraged to go into the competition in spite of a small reputation and also zero international experience, Boland

proceeded to win the songs before coordinating with Germany’s Fritz Traun to additionally accomplishment in the doubles competitors. Despite monetary concerns, the 1896 Games confirmed to be a success– certainly far more than the awkward episodes that

were to adhere to in 1900 as well as 1904. The boys of 1896 had gained their area in background.