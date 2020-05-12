On This Day in 2006: Graeme Dott became world snooker…

Graeme Dott claimed his only World Championship title on this day in 2006.

The 50-1 shot beat 2002 world champion Peter Ebdon at the Crucible and, here, the PA news agency looks back at the match.

The players

Edbon was the 2002 world champion having beaten Stephen Hendry in a nail-biting finale, 18-17.

Dott had not won a ranking tournament before the competition, having lost to Ronnie O’Sullivan in the 2004 world final.

He had also finished second at the Scottish Open, British Open and Malta Cup.

Day one of the final

Dott was a 50-1 shot at the start of the tournament and had lost his four previous world-ranking finals.

The first session was a tactical one, with only six frames completed by the pair.

The first day’s play continued until 12:45am the following day.

Day two of the final

The 27th frame was the longest in Crucible history and the longest televised frame on record at the time, lasting 74 minutes. It was won by Ebdon 66–59, reducing his arrears to 12–15.

Dott had led 15-7 going into the evening session and survived an Ebdon fightback to eventually win 18-14.

The final broke the record of the time for the latest finish in a World Snooker Championship final when it ended at 12.53am.

The aftermath

Graeme Dott’s begun as though it’s Spring 2006! 💪#RigaMasters @Eurosport_UK pic.twitter.com/DJT1KYHOph — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) July 27, 2019

Dott won the China Open in 2007 – his only other ranking title success – which helped him to become number two in the world.

The Scot reached the world final again four years later but lost 18-13 to Neil Robertson.

Ebdon won the UK Snooker Championship later in 2006 but has not reached the world final again.