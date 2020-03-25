‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Third Act Was Locked Down In A Safe

Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” was one of the most-acclaimed movies last year. The movie received positive reviews from the critics as well as the audiences. The reason why the film is considered to be one of the most unique films from Tarantino is the “third act” of the movie.

The last act sees Tarantino rewriting how Sharon Tate’s murder took place on the streets of Cielo Drive. The director did that particular thing to give a fresh take on all the controversy. But the most difficult part was to keep it a secret. So how did they manage to do it?

In an interview with Filmmaker Magazine, Tarantino’s long-time assistant director William Paul Clark revealed how the ending of the movie was kept a secret. Clark noted that the final act of the film was kept inside a safe and only given to those who needed to read that particular portion.

He further stated that the actors needed to put the script back into the vault after they have read the final act.

“We kept the third act in a safe in the accounting department. You come, you get the script, you go into the little room, you go read the third act. When you are done, you give the script back, they put it back in the safe and you leave. You take some notes. If you need to refer to something again, you go back,” Clark said.

Clark, who has worked with Tarantino in movies like “Inglorious Bastards” and “Django Unchained,” also explained that the safe was always present with the crew during the production, even when they were shooting outdoors.

“When we got out on location, we just brought a safe and you go to the producer’s trailer if you need to read it,” Clark said.

The movie went on to become the second-most successful film from Tarantino, according to the box office numbers. The feature film earned $374 million worldwide, making it one of the most successful movies of all time for the director.

It received 10 Academy Awards nominations and won two, including Best Production Design. It was chosen by the National Board of Review, American Film Institute, and Time magazine as one of the ten best films of the year.

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” had Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role while Brad Pitt was the supporting actor. The film also starred Margot Robbie, Kurt Russell, and Al Pacino.