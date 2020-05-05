One million Australians seek virus welfare

One million Australians are expected to apply for unemployment benefits because of coronavirus.

The number of people on JobSeeker rose by about 500,000 from February to April, with another 400,000 expected to apply by September.

The estimates haven’t changed despite the Morrison government announcing a massive wage subsidy scheme since the projections were made.

The government has doubled the JobSeeker payment – formerly known as Newstart – and expanded eligibility to income support for the period of the coronavirus pandemic.

Department of Social Services secretary Kathryn Campbell is tight-lipped on whether the higher rate will be maintained after the pandemic is over.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has insisted the dole will be slashed in half at the end of September.

Ms Campbell said all options were still on the table but the department was in the early steps of creating advice for the government.

A Senate committee separately examining the payment says it should be lifted permanently, along with the Youth Allowance and parenting payments, once the virus supplement comes off.

It says Australia’s income support system isn’t meeting its objective of providing a minimum standard of living for people looking for work.

“The negative impacts of inadequate rates of income support payments on individuals and the wider community cannot be underestimated,” the committee’s report, released on Thursday says.

While it didn’t put a figure on the increase, committee chair Rachel Siewert pointed to the Parliamentary Budget Office advice at least $1012 a fortnight was needed to make sure people didn’t fall below the poverty line.

“There is clear evidence that the income support system itself is acting as a key barrier to employment because of the inadequate payment rates that force people into poverty,” the Greens senator said.

The committee also calls for the government to set up a new expert group to periodically examine the whole social security system, plus a review of mutual obligations and employment programs, and a national definition of poverty.

The two Liberal senators on the committee did not endorse its 27 recommendations.

Ms Campbell recognised there had been confusion about the start date and length of the JobSeeker boost, as it’s been revealed the flagged April 27 start date is linked to recipients’ reporting periods.

“I appreciate there has been some confusion here. We are working to ensure the websites are accurate,” Ms Campbell said.

The boost will also apply for a shorter period than six months as indicated.

Almost 600,000 businesses have applied for the JobKeeper wage subsidy – a payment of $1500 a fortnight – to support more than 3.3 million workers.

The figure is well under the estimated six million workers over a six-month period when the policy was costed at $130 billion.