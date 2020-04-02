‘One Piece’ 976 Spoilers: Supernova Alliance vs Yonko Alliance, Hawkins Jumping Ship

“ One Piece” Chapter 976 is going to be explosive considering the turn of events in the most recent manga. The Straw Hats are reunited and aboard the Thousand Sunny while Luffy, Law, and Kidd are fighting alongside each other. Denjiro already revealed his identity to the Scabbards, and his people are all prepared to fight Kaido and the Beast Pirates.

”One Piece” Chapter 976: The Yonko Alliance vs. Supernova Alliance

The previous chapter of “One Piece” reveals that Kinemon’s foolishness did more good than bad and tricked the traitor. We saw the alliance of the Straw Hats, Law and his crew, and Kidd along with the scabbards, and Denjiro’s men and allies. It is such a formidable alliance, but is this enough to defeat the alliance of Yonko’s Kaido and Big Mom?

It looks like Oda is preparing the readers for a great war in Onagashima, with all the personalities gathered to fight against each other. Luffy, Law, and Kidd are three of the most powerful captains of the Worst Generation, with all three of them keeping a grudge against Kaido. The scabbards and their allies are powerful too, and they have that burning passion for freeing the Wano Country from Orochi and Kaido’s slavery.

But, Luffy and Kidd could not defeat Kaido during their initial battle, and they ended up in prison. Big Mom and his crew, mainly composed of his sons and daughters, are all powerful too, which gave the Straw Hats and the Germa 66 hard time in the previous chapters. While the actual battle between these alliances might not be in “One Piece” Chapter 976, it is possible that readers would get a glimpse of the preparation on the part of the Yonko alliance.

“One Piece” Chapter 976: Release Date

This week “One Piece” is taking a break because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “One Piece” Chapter 976 will be released on Apr. 1, 2020. In the next chapter, we might see Hawkins betraying Kaido and joining the Supernova Alliance. Many fans believe that Hawkins would soon jump ship when the war finally starts.

