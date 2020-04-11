‘One Piece’ 977 Spoilers: Numbers vs SH Alliance; Kanjuro Reporting To Orochi, SH Alliance Arriving in Onigashima

“One Piece” Chapter 976 was fun and interesting. The chapter started with the scabbards making fun of Kinemon, peaked with Kanjuro kidnapping Momonosuke, and ended with the arrival of Jinbei. “One Piece” Chapter 977 might feature the Numbers, Kanjuro reaching Onigashima and reporting to Orochi the events that transpired, and the Straw Hats alliance is finally reaching Onigashima.

“One Piece” Chapter 977: Kanjuro Reporting For Duty

In the previous chapter, fans saw how Kanjuro used his true power to kidnap Momonosuke from the scabbards. With Oden’s heir coming up with a matured decision and commanding the scabbards to go on with their mission, there is a chance that Kanjuro would be able to reach Onigashima first and report to Orochi everything that happened. Orochi would be infuriated but would be glad that his spy was able to snatch the heir to Wano’s throne.

Kaido and Big Mom would learn about the Straw hats alliance heading to the Fire Festival. Orochi would get mad upon learning Kyoshiro’s secret and betrayal. He would also learn about the real identity of Komurasaki and the fact that she is still alive. With the increased number of opponents coming their way, Orochi, Kaido, and Big Mom might come up with a retaliatory plan.

“One Piece” Chapter 977: Numbers vs. Straw Hats Alliance

In the previous chapters of The land of Wano arc in “One Piece,” fans got to know the Numbers. These massive monstrosities share some resemblances with Kaido. The Numbers have been absent for a while in the manga, but earlier, it was revealed that along with Scratchmen Apoo, they returned to the Wano country to participate in the Fire Festival.

They were granted passage via the waterfall to Hakumai. With the Straw Hats alliance inching closer to Onigashima, there is a great chance that Kaido would use the Numbers to reduce the size of the opponent. Their gigantic could be an advantage to ward off the samurais and other less powerful members of the Straw Hats alliance.

“One Piece” Chapter 977: Arrival In Onigashima

After a long and perilous journey, the Straw hat alliance might arrive in Onigashima at the end of the chapter. “One Piece” Chapter 977 is scheduled to arrive on Apr. 12, 2020. It is anticipated that the manga would go for a one-week hiatus before Chapter 978 drops.