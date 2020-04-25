‘One Piece’ 978 Scans Tease The Arrival Beast Pirates’ Strongest Headliner

Following a week-long hiatus, “One Piece” Chapter 978 is finally arriving in a few days. The latest set of raw scans of the upcoming chapter is now available, and it reveals some interesting details. One of these is the introduction of all the members of the strongest headliner of the Beast Pirates crew—the Flying Six.

“One Piece” Chapter 978: The Flying Six

The freshest set of raw “One Piece: Chapter 978 raw scans reveals that fans will finally get to know all the members of the Flying Six. In the previous chapters of the Wano Arc, fans got to know X Drake and Page One. But, the upcoming chapter of the fan-favorite manga will finally reveal more details about the strongest headliner of the Beast Pirates.

There are a couple of beautiful women within the Tobi Roppo, according to the latest set of spoilers. Additionally, it reveals that the names of the members are inspired by Japanese, British, and Hungarian card games, and one of them is called Black Maria. The spoilers also claim that “someone from the “Flying Six is wearing a mask, although it may be someone else who appears in the chapter (it is not clear).”

“One Piece” Chapter 978: Numbers

The latest scans of “One Piece” Chapter 978 also mention the Numbers, but it seems that fans might not see them in the upcoming chapter just yet. The Numbers is the term used to refer to a group of mysterious giant-like being in the story. In the previous chapter, they were shown returning to Wano Kuni alongside Scratchmen Appo to celebrate the Fire Festival.

While the Numbers are also seen fighting for Kaido, its connection with the Beast Pirates or to its governor general is not yet clear. It can be said that the Numbers stay in Onigashima and are feared by the residents of Hakumai. The Numbers are anticipated to play a crucial role in the battle in Onigashima since their size could be useful in driving away and defeating the Straw Hats Alliance.

“One Piece” Chapter 978 is scheduled to arrive on Apr. 26, 2020. The manga will have another break because of Golden Week.