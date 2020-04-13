‘One Piece’ Chapter 977 Spoilers: Who Is Kaido’s Son; What’s His Possible Impact In SH’s Mission

“One Piece” Chapter 977 is just a few days away, and the latest set of raw scans are now available online. Surprisingly, it looks like Oda is taking the fans for another exciting chapter if the recent set of spoilers is to go by. The upcoming chapter hints about Kaido’s son, which bolsters the theory that Kaido and Big Mom have a romantic relationship that bore them a son.

“One Piece” Chapter 977: Who Is Kaido’s Son

The latest set of raw scans for “One Piece” Chapter 977 reveals that Kaido was at the banquet in Onigashima when he mentioned about not seeing his son. By the way, the conversation runs, it looks like Kaido having a son is not a secret. But, it is also noticeable that the captain of the Beast pirates does not have a good relationship with this son.

The raw scans also mention that Kaido was looking for his son so he could introduce him to Linlin or Big Mom, which was at that time trying a kimono. Does this son has something to do with what Big Mom told Kaido about an unpaid debt he owes her. It also triggered fans to speculate about the kind of relationship Big Mom and Kaido have in the past.

“One Piece” Chapter 977: Kaido-Linlin Romance

In the previous “One Piece” chapter, it was mentioned that Kaido and Big Mom belong to the same Rock crew pirates, which disbanded because Monkey D. Garp defeated them. One “One Piece” theory gaining traction claims that these two emperors had a romantic relationship, which bore them triplets, Katakuri, Daifuku, and Oven.

The theory notes that the letters in the name of Kaido’s sons represent his name. The first two and last letter in Katakuri’s name is KAI, Daifuku’s name starts with letter D, and Oven’s name starts with letter O, making up the name of their father. The only concern about this theory is that if Big Mom’s sons are Kaido’s, then why would Kaido look for him to let him meet Big Mom?

There are lots of bases to cover the identity of Kaido’s son. But, it looks like “One Piece” fans would get to know him in the coming chapters of the manga. His identity could be crucial in Straw Hats’ mission, and he might be one of the crew’s formidable opponents.