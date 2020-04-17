‘One Piece’ Chapter 978 Spoilers Predict A New Character Taking The Spotlight

“One Piece” Chapter 977 dropped a few days ago and revealed the festive mood of the Straw Hats crew as Jinbei resurfaced at the most opportune time. The previous chapter of the popular manga also showed the events taking place at the fire Festival at Onigashima. Fans, however, are more intrigued about the son Kaido wants Big Mom to get to know, which might take the spotlight in “One Piece” Chapter 978.

“One Piece” Chapter 978: Kaido’s Son

The previous chapter surprised many fans when it teased about Kaido’s son. It appears that while some fans have an idea that the captain of the Beasts Pirates has a son, his identity is still a mystery up to this point. There are rumors that Kaido has a son with LinLin, considering that they used to belong to the same pirate crew.

However, that idea was seemingly destroyed when Kaido said that he wanted to introduce his son to Big Mom. In “One Piece,” Chapter 978, there is a high possibility that fans would get to meet Kaido’s son. Reddit user and “One Piece” fan named CaiSant predicts that the son would most likely be a new character and would be introduced as the reflection of Momonosuke. The Redditor also toys with the idea that Kaido’s son could also be the contrast of Oden’s heir.

Momo’s plot is about him trying to fill in the shoes of his great father, and Kaido’s son could also have the same plot. While Momo did not inherit his father’s strength, the Reddit user believes that Kaido’s son is also strong but maybe lacking Kaido’s leadership style. Another Reddit user thinks that Kaido’s son would be the opposite of his father, and unlike Momo, who loved and looked up his father, it’s possible that Kaido’s son resents him.

“One Piece” Chapter 978 Release Details

The upcoming chapter of “One Piece” will take a one-week break and would be released on Apr. 26, 2020. “One Piece” Chapter 978 might finally show the Straw Hats alliance arriving at Onigashima. Fans might see the Yonko alliance getting interrupted from enjoying the festivities with the arrival of the Star Hats alliance.