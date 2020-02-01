OnePlus revealed a radical upgrade and YOU can be one of the first to try it

OnePlus is pushing the boundaries of design once again. The Chinese firm is making a habit of releasing devices with new ideas and its latest phone could be one to watch out for in the future.

The new Concept One was unveiled at CES earlier this month and it comes with one very unique feature which makes those horrible rear cameras magically disappear.

This has been created using “electrochromic glass” which shift the shade from dark to transparent to reveal the triple-camera set-up.

To enable the design, OnePlus had to create the thinnest Electrochromic Glass ever seen. In total, the ultra-thin glass takes 0.7 seconds to switch from dark to light, so the fancy new glass shouldn’t stop you from getting the perfect shot.

As the name suggests, the OnePlus Concept One is purely an idea at the moment with the firm not announcing when it will ever arrive in stores.

However, there is a way to get this device in your hands long before anyone else has ever touched it.

Forget OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus just unleashed all-new smartphone with disappearing cameras