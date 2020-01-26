Online banking warning: Victim loses £33k after seeing scam text between genuine messages

Which? has raised concerns about early signs some banks are denying reimbursement to blameless victims. It comes after a voluntary industry code was introduced back in May 2019, to ensure that victims get their money back – reversing the trend of people being left out of pocket.

Which? has raised concerns about early signs some banks are denying reimbursement to blameless victims. It comes after a voluntary industry code was introduced back in May 2019, to ensure that all victims get their money back – reversing the trend of people being left out of pocket.

However, consumer champion Which? says it has heard from a number of people who say they have been denied reimbursement “unfairly”. It claims that there was a worrying trend emerging of banks relying on fraud warnings to justify not refunding customers. These days, it is now much more common for online or mobile banking customers to see fraud warnings when transferring money. This comes as banks seek to meet new code standards by introducing a range of different features – all of which are aimed at making customers think twice about whether they are being scammed. Amid the concerns, Which? revealed they spoke to a victim of fraud, Michelle, 38, who lost almost £33,000 via a scam.

Worryingly, Michelle responded to a text message about a “suspicious payment to Airbnb” in August last year. She said that it had appeared to come from Lloyds Bank’s usual phone number, sandwiched between two genuine messages, and so she called the number which had been supplied. Over the course of an hour, she was then persuaded to transfer money to a new account, having been told that hers had been hijacked by criminals. Which? said Lloyds expressed sympathy for Michelle, however the bank will not reimburse her, on the grounds that she “did not take sufficient steps to verify that either the text message or the person she spoke to on the phone were genuine”, and that she authorised the payments despite receiving “specific warnings” stating Lloyds would never ask a customer to move money to other banks. Michelle has said she had no reason to believe the text was fake, and that the bank is yet to explain the “sufficient steps” she ought to have taken. During the ordeal, she did notice an online warning about fraud when making the first payment. However, the criminal on the phone managed to quickly dismiss her concerns.

She said: “It was very urgent and compelling. My two-year-old daughter was running around while I was on the phone to them for an hour. “I saw the warning about Lloyds never asking me to move money into a safe account and flagged this over the phone. “They assured me that these were not ‘safe’ accounts but ‘new’ accounts.” Which? says it has advised Michelle to escalate her case to the Financial Ombudsman Service. Lloyds Bank told Express.co.uk they fully investigate the individual circumstances of all fraud cases, and any decision not to refund will never be taken lightly. Lloyds added that the payments were authorised from the customer’s secure internet banking account, following a warning – which Lloyds said is designed using insight from faired prevention, behavioural psychology experts and customer feedback – appearing on the screen which read: “Fraudsters sometimes pretend to be from the bank. They ask people to make payments like yours. “Remember, we’ll never ask you to move money into a ‘safe’ account. If someone asks you to do this, it isn’t us, even if it looks like they’re calling from one of our numbers.”

Lloyds also reiterated the importance of people remembering that their bank or the police will never ask them to transfer money to a different account for security reasons. The bank added that, if a customer has any suspicions about activity on their account or a message or cold call they have received, they should terminate the call and ring the bank on the number on the back of their bank card or visit a branch. Lloyds added its priority is helping to keep customers’ money safe from scams, and that they have been “active supporters” of the industry code from day one, ensuring customers who have “done the right thing and followed best practice will always be refunded”. Which? supports the introduction of fraud warnings as an important defence in preventing scams. However, the consumer champion has said it believes that banks must prove their fraud warnings are fit for purpose and should not be used as a means to simply deny reimbursing blameless victims.