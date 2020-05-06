OnlyFans surges in popularity amid coronavirus

Sex sells, even in a global pandemic.

While businesses are struggling to make ends meet due to COVID-19, users of the amateur pornography site OnlyFans are enjoying an unprecedented payday.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, OnlyFans has seen a 75 per cent increase in sign-ups since the beginning of the health crisis, meaning that users are earning more for their X-rated content than ever before.

OnlyFans creator and nude model Jaylene Cook told Confidential on Thursday that she’s noticed changes in the behaviour of her online audience in recent months.

‘Since the global pandemic I have noticed a big increase in the amount of time people are spending online and also in the amount of new users signing up to these services,’ the New Zealand-born brunette told the publication.

‘It seems everyone is seeking human interaction more than ever or some type of companionship and personal connection rather than just scrolling through pointless images/ videos online – they want to feel a connection,’ she said.

Meanwhile, many Australians who have been left jobless have turned to OnlyFans as a way to earn money in self-isolation.

However, the Australian government recently issued a warning to young people who might be curious about making their own X-rated content for cash.

Earlier this week, Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, reminded OnlyFans creators that their accounts could easily be hacked and their content leaked online.

Data obtained by News Corp revealed more than 5,000 Australians have registered as content creators on OnlyFans in the past year.

Ms Inman Grant said: ‘Australians who share explicit images on the Internet can place themselves at risk of wider circulation of those images across the Internet.’

Reality stars like The Bachelorette’s Paddy Colliar and Love Island’s Vanessa Sierra charge users a monthly fee for explicit photos and videos – ranging from suggestive selfies to hardcore pornography.

Rhyce Power, who shot to fame as Jessika Power’s ‘hot brother’ on Married At First Sight last year, is currently one of the top creators on OnlyFans.

The former carpenter, 28, recently shared his earnings from the site on Instagram, revealing he had made more than $50,000 in just one month.

Australian Instagram model Jem Wolfie is currently the biggest star on OnlyFans, raking in millions of dollars since joining the platform in 2018.

The Perth native, 28, can earn up to $30,000 per day by sharing exclusive photos that aren’t much different to the content on her Instagram page.