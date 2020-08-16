Open wide, Adolf! Daughter of Kremlin spokesman posts photo of HITLER’S TEETH on Instagram

So Hitler didn’t escape to South America to run a bar with Elvis? On Friday, the daughter of the Kremlin press secretary posted a photo of his remains, in storage at the Federal Security Service’s (FSB) secret archives in Moscow

On her popular Instagram account, Elizaveta Peskova shared photographs of the dental remains of Adolf Hitler and his wife, Eva Braun.

Peskova, whose father Dmitry Peskov has been the spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin since 2012, wrote that her friend and history fan Pierre Malinovsky requested to see the artifact, as not everyone believes that Hitler died in 1945.

“Believe it or not, he was allowed to visit one of the most interesting and secretive buildings in the country,” Peskova wrote. “Thanks to DNA analysis, carried out in 2018 by French anthropologist Mr. Charlier, it has been verified that the remains in the FSB’s secret archives are from Hitler and Braun.” Peskova has risen to the level of minor celebrity due to her presence on social networks and has over 138,000 Instagram followers. In 2019, she made headlines after interning for Aymeric Chauprade, a right-wing member of the European Parliament from France.

