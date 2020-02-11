Opera Review: Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking-Glass as an opera is glorious

His most recent operatic outing had been The Importance of Being Earnest when he showed great musical inventiveness and humour to make a thoroughly enjoyable opera out of Oscar Wilde’s play. Lewis Carroll’s surreal, dreamy fantasy, however, poses a greater challenge and offers more opportunities to create some delicious craziness with the addition of energetic music.

Barry himself wrote the libretto, basing it closely on Lewis Carroll’s words, though not necessarily in the order he wrote them and not always in the language he used.

Indeed, at various moments in the production, we hear the words of Jabberwocky sung in English, French, German and Russian.

With very striking costumes (especially the horse suits for the Red and White Knight) and inspired direction by Antony McDonald, the production perfectly captures the zaniness of Carroll’s creation, even modernising and lifting it at times to Pythonic levels.

With almost all the cast playing several parts with some fast and numerous costume changes, it is difficult to single out any individual performances, though they all entered into the spirit of the production with great vigour and commitment.

The Dublin-born soprano Claudia Boyle played the title role of Alice impressively, coping very well with the rather shrieky music given to her by Barry.