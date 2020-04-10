Original Cast Of ‘Call Me By Your Name’ To Return For Sequel

“Call Me By Your Name” was one of the most well-made films in recent times. The movie garnered a lot of appreciation from the critics as well as the audiences. The film’s lead actors, Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer accumulated a lot of praise for their acting skills and as soon as the talks of a sequel surfaced online, people wanted the dynamic duo to come back for the highly-anticipated film.

But will they be returning for the sequel? According to Variety, director Luca Guadagnino has finally answered that burning question.

In an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica, the 48-year-old filmmaker revealed that Chalamet, Hammer, and all the supporting cast of the first film will be returning for the sequel. The sequel will be based on the second book in the same universe titled “Find Me,” which takes place 10 years after the original one.

The filmmaker also noted that it was a “great pleasure” to work with such cast and they will surely be returning for the new movie.

“Of course, it was a great pleasure to work with Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel and the other actors, Everyone will be in the new movie,” Guadagnino said.

“Call Me By Your Name” chronicles the journey of Elio Perlman (Chalamet) and Oliver (Hammer) after discovering that they both had fallen in love with each other. The movie went on to become one of the most brilliant movies of 2017. The National Board of Review (NBR) and the American Film Institute (AFI) included the movie in their top 10 films of 2017.

The film garnered four nominations at the 90th Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Chalamet was nominated in the Best Actor category, making him the first actor to be born in the 1990s to be nominated in the particular category.

James Ivory, who wrote the screenplay for the movies, won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. He also won Best Adapted Screenplay at the 71st British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), making him the oldest-ever winner in any competitive category for both awards at the age of 89.

“Call Me By Your Name” currently holds a score of 95% on review site Rotten Tomatoes.

The plot of the sequel is still under wraps but Guadagnino revealed that the production has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.