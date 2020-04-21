Orphan giraffe gets its own safari travelling 167 miles across Kenya to a new home

This is the moment an orphan giraffe begins a 167 mile journey across Kenya to his new home – with the best view along the way.

Kiko the giraffe was loaded into a specially built, spacious box on top of a truck, allowing his head to peak through above the space.

He had best seat in house as he was driven from his Nairobi nursery to Sirikoi in North Kenya, part of Lewa Wildlife Conservancy.

Kiko arrived at the nursery in 2015 just days after losing his mother and was brought up among the orphan herd.

But his particular subspecies – reticulated giraffe – do not live in Nairobi National Park.

Staff from the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust sought to find this him a new home where he could eventually live among his wild kin.

Angela Sheldrick, CEO, said: ‘As time marched on and Kiko continued to blossom upwards, it was clear he was outgrowing nursery life and we began plans for Kiko’s translocation.’

Pictures show staff helping Kiko exit the truck and step into his new surroundings for the first time.

Kiko can also be seen cosying up with new friend, Nditu, an eight-year-old female who is also a hand-raised orphan.

Sheldrick added: ‘It is so heart-warming to see how quickly their bond is forming, even in just the few days that Kiko has been at Sirikoi.

‘He is finally hanging out with his own kind and appears to be loving every minute of it.

‘It will be some time before he is ready to lead a fully wild life but, in the coming years, it is our hope that Kiko and Nditu will choose to join the ranks of large numbers of reticulated giraffes that live here.

‘In the meantime, he will be enjoying life in his beautiful new home.’

The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust operates the most successful orphan elephant rescue and rehabilitation program in the world, caring for younger orphaned wild animals including elephants at their Nursery in Nairobi National Park.