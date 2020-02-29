Oscars SHOCK: Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite wins Best Picture over 1917 – ‘I’m SPEECHLESS’

BONG JOON-HO’s Parasite has won 2020 Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director over Sir Sam Mendes’ 1917.

It was the biggest shock of the night after Eminem’s surprise Lose Yourself performance. Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite beat Sir Sam Mendes’ 1917 to Best Picture and Best Director after the latter had already won the same awards at the Golden Globes and BATFAs. The World War I movie was the bookies’ favourite and yet Parasite pulled through, making Oscars history as the first non-English language movie to win the top prize ever.

Bong took to the stage to receive his film’s fourth Academy Award of the night after already accepting Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film and Best Director. Producer Kwak Sin-ae said: “I’m speechless. We never imagined this to happen, we are so happy. “I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now. “I express my deepest gratitude and respect to all the members of the Academy for making this decision.”

Meanwhile, 1917 took home three Oscars and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Ford v Ferrari and Joker won two each respectively. And yet early favourite Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman went home with nothing. Aside from Parasite’s shock win over 1917 in Best Picture and Best Director, the four acting categories were pretty predictable. Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar with Best Actor for Joker and Renée Zellweger bagged her second Academy Award for Judy.

Additionally, Laura Dern took home Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story and Brad Pitt won Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. During his speech for the first award of the night, Pitt said he was “gobsmacked” and was holding back tears. The 56-year-old said: “This really is about Quentin Tarantino. You are original, you are one of a kind. “The film industry would be a much drier place without you.”

Pitt continued: “And I love the ethos you gave Cliff Booth. “Look for the best in people. Expect the worst, but look for the best. “Leo, I’ll ride on your coat tails anywhere man. The view’s fantastic.” The star then went on to highlight Hollywood’s stunt people, who still don’t have their own Oscars category – after winning for playing a stunt man.