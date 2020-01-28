Outlander: Diana Gabaldon made a mistake the show RECTIFIED say fans

OUTLANDER has had a tough battle to transfer author Diana Gabaldon’s beloved novels from the page to the screen, but there has been certain decisions that the fans were delighted the show “rectified”, one involving Jamie Fraser.

In Diana Gabaldon’s historical time-travel books one of the biggest and most important moments was the reunion of Jamie and Claire Fraser 20 years after she travelled back to the 20th Century through the Standing Stones. However in the American author’s pages, she chose to have Jamie keep his son Willie a secret from his first wife, omitting the chance for an important moment between the characters. In the STARZ adaptation Outlander, producers Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davies chose to shift this around, instead having Jamie tell his wife as soon as they are reunited in his print shop in Edinburgh.

The moment is relatively short-lived but poignant, and paves the way for later drama when a puzzled Claire wonders why her husband was able to share the information of his child but not remarrying Laoghaire MacKenzie. In the books, it is actually Lord John Grey who Claire learns the truth from, and fans were glad of the show’s choice to change this. Reddit fan liyufx said: “Murtagh coming back would be probably the most obvious thing that I wish was in the book. “Also in the book Jamie didn’t tell Claire about Willie, and Claire learned about him from John, which makes no sense to me…

blondie_k21 concurred: “Murtagh not being alive in the books, hands down. He’s one of my favourite characters and Duncan just absolutely kills it every scene he’s in. “I was also highly disappointed to find out LJG is the one who told Claire about Willie in Jamaica and not Jamie. “Laoghaire was bad enough, Jamie at least telling Claire about Willie was somewhat easier to take in the show. “I binged all 4 seasons then went back and started reading the books. Overall I think I love them both equally for different reasons lol,” the fan added.

Original poster GreatAlaskanWanderer was most thrilled by the decision to increase Claire’s friendship with French character Louise de La Tour in the second series. “I wasn’t quite sure if I should tag as spoilers for season two, or book two, so I went all to be safe, but I also debated posting this at all because myself am only a little more than halfway through the second book,” they began. “I am just too curious on people’s thoughts especially since I mostly see posts about what they wish had made it to screen, not this question. “That and I have no one to talk to about the scene I was surprised about. Lol “In season two, when Claire has her miscarriage, it’s all so morbidly beautiful,” the fan went on. “Gut wrenching. One of my favourite scenes of the series so far was the striking moment when Louise de La Tour comes to visit Claire in the l’hôpital, and is finally the one to help take Faith for burial, and get Claire moving.

“I found it striking how this character who had seemed so self absorbed and shallow could flip this switch and be so compassionate. It felt out of character in a good way. “Asking to hold and coo over faith before gently tearing Claire away. In this moment I really felt like she and Claire were truly best friends, not just two women who had to be around each other. and I would think one of Claire’s best female friends in the whole TV series as far as I had seen,” the Reddit user insisted. “In the books I am happy we got to see a little more of that friendship and though not much more you could tell they really enjoyed each other. “But I missed that moment in L’hôpital. She was still such a help tearing Claire away, but still in her self absorbed shallow way. Bossy and a little cold? I love Louise no matter book or show, but I was surprised to find her less dynamic in the books where usually all characters have more dynamics? I dunno, thoughts?”