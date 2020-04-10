Over 1,000 new deaths in New York & New Jersey from Covid-19, but governors say curve is ‘flattening’

Governors Andrew Cuomo and Phil Murphy announced over 1,000 new deaths between their states, but both officials insisted there are good signs that they are “flattening the curve” of the coronavirus spread.

In separate press briefings, New York Governor Cuomo and New Jersey Governor Murphy added to their states’ Covid-19 death toll numbers, with the former announcing 777 new deaths and the latter adding 233 fatalities, for a total of 1,010 losses between the two states.

New York continues to be the hardest hit state in the US and the epicenter for the disease as they have more Covid-19 cases than anywhere else in the world with well over 160,000 cases, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the large number of cases, Cuomo insists his state is “flattening the curve” when it comes to the spread of the disease. The 777 new losses show a drop from the day before when the state set a new one-day record with 799 deaths.

“The leveling off of the number of lives lost is a somewhat hopeful sign,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo also pointed to hospitalization rates and ICU admissions going down as a positive turn of events. He again called on the president to invoke the Defense Production Act to help with more widespread testing for antibodies against the coronavirus.

The governor also proposed setting up a “heroes fund” to help workers on the frontlines against the spread of the virus, similar to the fund set up for first responders who worked during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

We are cautiously optimistic that we are slowing the spread.The change in daily ICU admissions was a negative number for the first time (-17).That means there were fewer people in ICU units statewide yesterday than there were on the previous day. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 10, 2020

The death toll in New York from the virus now stands at 7,844.

One of New York’s neighboring states, New Jersey, is also seeing staggering numbers as Murphy announced 3,627 new confirmed cases. He also revealed there have been 233 new deaths. Jersey now has a total of 1,932 losses of life and 54,588 total cases.

We’ve lost 233 New Jerseyans since yesterday.We’ve now lost 1,932 New Jerseyans to #COVID19.Behind these stark and impersonal numbers are real people and real families.We must remember them. pic.twitter.com/2xu83hyODB — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 10, 2020

Murphy insists, however, there are “good early signs” of the infection rate slowing in some counties, including Salem and Bergen, the latter of which was previously considered a hotspot for the virus.

“Too early to spike any footballs, but those are two important early signs,” the governor said.

