‘Overpriced junk food!’ Home Office hits back after Ben and Jerry’s attacks Priti Patel

A FURIOUS row broke out last night after an ice-cream firm attacked Priti Patel over the migrant crisis.
Ben & Jerry’s criticised the “lack of humanity” shown to people making illegal Channel crossings in a series of messages to the Home Secretary.
But Home Office sources slapped down the “overpriced junk food” producer for its social media outburst.
Ms Patel has been at the heart of the government’s response to the surge in numbers of migrants making the journey during the calmer summer conditions at sea.
Criminal gangs demand thousands of pounds for passage on overfilled small boats that often only have enough fuel to reach British waters.
Home Office sources said Ms Patel would not be deterred from tackling the crisis by an ice cream firm.
“Priti is working day and night to bring an end to these small boat crossings, which are facilitated by international criminal gangs and are rightly of serious concern to the British people,” the source said.
“If that means upsetting the social media team for a brand of overpriced junk food then so be it.”
Ben & Jerry’s posted a series of messages on Twitter attacking the Home Secretary after criticism from left-wing MPs and campaigners about plans to crackdown on the illegal crossings.
It wrote: “Hey Priti Patel, we think the real crisis is our lack of humanity for people fleeing war, climate change and torture.
“People wouldn’t make dangerous journeys if they had any other choice.”
It went on: “Stronger’ borders aren’t the answer and only puts more lives at risk.”