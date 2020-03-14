Overwatch Archives event LIVE with PS4 and Xbox One patch notes

Blizzard has brought back the full roster of Overwatch Archive missions from the past few years.

The new event went live today without much fanfare, with the development team confirming the news on social media.

The launch of these past events means that Overwatch fans won’t be getting a new one today but they will be able to experience them on different difficulty levels.

“Experience story-driven co-op missions from pivotal moments in Overwatch history,” a message from Blizzard explains.

“While the event is active, earn Archives Loot Boxes containing skins, highlight intros, emotes, and sprays inspired by moments from Overwatch’s past.