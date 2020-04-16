‘Overwatch’ Update: New Hero Echo Now Playable For All

Echo, the latest hero in “Overwatch,” is now playable for all on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Blizzard made the announcement on April 14, almost one month after unveiling the character to the public.

Echo was first revealed last March 19 as the latest addition to the heroes of Overwatch. However, at that time, the character was only playable at public test regions (PTR) – a common move in order to test and assess the new character, as well as make necessary tweaks before being completely released.

The character was one of the most highly anticipated heroes in the game, especially since it brings a whole new set of unique skills.

As reported previously, Echo’s character has the Duplicate ability, which is also its special move. As the name suggests, Duplicate allows Echo to copy an enemy hero and use their abilities for a short period of time. However, it is not a disguise.

Aside from the said skill, the new hero is also capable of flying, gliding and hovering, which should make it one of the easiest and most fun characters to use. Echo also has the Tri-Shot and the Focusing Beam, which deals high damage to enemies with less than half a health.

“Echo is a really special character for us in that our players have known about her for a very long time,” game director Jeff Kaplan said during Echo’s reveal. “Players had actually seen Echo in earlier versions of the artwork for Overwatch. She was featured in the “Reunion” cinematic, where McCree frees her from the Deadlock Gang.”

It remains to be seen how new character will change the dynamic of the team-based first-person shooter game in the long run. However, initial reactions to Echo have been mixed, with some suggesting it should have been a support and others saying it is really fun to use.

“Overwatch” has been in the market for nearly five years now, and it has since grown into popularity due to its immersive gameplay. Moreover, its Esports league has also helped it build a community of dedicated fans who are into competitive gaming.