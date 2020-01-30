Overwatch update: Patch notes confirm what’s changed on PS4 and Xbox One

A NEW Overwatch update has been released today by Blizzard, with patch notes confirming all the latest changes made on PS4 and Xbox One.
A new Overwatch update has been released today on PS4, Xbox One and PC. And without prior notice, many gamers may have been kicked out of matches mid-game, following the launch of the new patch. Today’s update is relatively small in comparison to the one released last week, bringing with it new and returning content.
This included the returning Lunar New Year event, which is now playable on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC.
But there were other changes included with the new Overwatch update which extended past just new skins to unlock or buy.
Gamers also got access to revamped party options, which now allows for more flexibility in Role Queue.
“Now, party members who queue for any game mode with Role Queue enabled can select multiple roles, indicating what they’re willing to play in the next game,” a message from Blizzard explains.
“Your other party members’ role choices and Competitive Play skill ratings may affect which roles you are eligible to choose, or which role you can play.
“For example, if you selected all three roles (Tank, Damage, Healing) to indicate your willingness to play any of them, and then two other party members choose Support, you will not get to play Support in the next game.”
There were also some hero updates, which affected characters like Baptise, Mei, Hanzo, D.VA and Doomfist.
But today’s Overwatch update doesn’t extend to any of these areas, nor does it changes existing features.
This is confirmed in the January 23 Overwatch patch notes, which were released soon after the update went live.
Instead, gamers may only notice some subtle changes if they had been following bugs affecting the game.
The only hero change made in-game is to a Lucio skin which apparently badly affected the character’s eyebrows.
These are available to view below and should contain everything fans need to know about today’s Overwatch changes.
General
- Fixed an issue that prevented Find Group from working when using a controller
- Fixed an issue that could cause mispredicted movement (rubber banding) for fast movement abilities
- Fixed an issue that could cause spawn doors on multiple maps to not behave as intended
- Fixed an issue that prevented the “Year of the Rat” spray from being included in Lunar New Year event loot boxes
Lúcio
- Fixed an issue that caused Lúcio’s eyebrows to appear disconnected from his head while wearing his “Samul Nori” Lunar New Year skin