Own a Galaxy S10? There’s good and bad news about this Samsung flagship

SOME Galaxy S10 owners have just been dealt some very good and bad news ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event next week, where Samsung is expected to unveil its new Galaxy S20, as well as Galaxy Buds+ and a new folding phone. Here’s all you need you know.

The Galaxy S10 remains Samsung’s flagship smartphone, but it won’t keep that crown for much longer. The South Korean firm has a major event planned for February 11 and all signs point to the Galaxy S20 being revealed on-stage as well as some shiny new Galaxy Buds to take on the AirPods Pro].

The Galaxy S20 – for some reason Samsung doesn't look like it plans to follow the naming convention established over the last few years and opt for the Galaxy S11 brand name – is tipped to arrive packed with goodies including a faster 120hz screen, bigger battery, improved camera and speedy processor. We'll find out more next Tuesday but this launch won't be great news for everyone. For example, you happen to have a Galaxy S10e in your pocket then you could see a huge decline in what it is worth. In fact, according to Compare and Recycle, the entry-level S10e could now be worth less than the Galaxy S9+, which first launched in March 2018 – a full twelve months before the Galaxy S10e debuted. The trade-in comparison site says if you own a Galaxy S10e, which was released in March 2019, you can cash it in for up to £252, however, merchants are offering as low as £180.

This, unfortunately, makes the Galaxy S10e the biggest loser, dropping by £10 a month in resale value since its release. Current S10e 256GB prices dropped even below the recycling price of the two-year-old Galaxy S9+ 256GB. Although the S10e has fallen in price, there is some much better news for the standard S10. Since the beginning of January, S10+ 512GB has gone up by £40, the 128GB variant has seen an increase of up to £20. The Galaxy S10 128GB can earn you up to £35 more than it did at the beginning of the year and the trade-in prices for 512GB model have also increased by a whopping £60. That upward trend may not last long with things expected to take a tumble once the S20 arrives so keep an eye on prices if you are considering selling your current phone.