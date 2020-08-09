Oxford Street stabbing: Man stabbed to death in central London – Three arrested

A MAN has died after being stabbed in front of horrified shoppers just off Oxford Street in London this afternoon.

The victim was seen falling to the ground in Market Place near the junction with the famous street shortly after 5.30pm. Photos from the scene show a cordon in place as emergency crews treat the victim. Two ambulance crews and an air ambulance were sent to treat the man, aged in his late teens, and he was rushed to a major trauma centre.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said a murder investigation has been launched and three men have been arrested in connection with the incident. The force said: “A murder investigation has been launched following a stabbing in the West End. “Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following the assault close to Oxford Street. “Police were called at 17:38hrs on Saturday, 8 August to reports of an assault on Market Place at the junction with Oxford Street, W1. “Officers attended and found a male, aged in his late teens, suffering from a stab injury.

“He was taken by the London Ambulance Service to a central London hospital where he was pronounced dead at 19:33hrs. “His next of kin has been informed. Formal identification awaits.” Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating. The Met has urged anyone with information to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 6404/08Aug.

Photos taken at the scene show shocked shoppers gathered near a police cordon. One snap appears to show officers treating the victim. One man who posted a video of the scene on Twitter, described how he could see “police everywhere” as the tragic events unfolded around him.

He added: “This is London. This is what London has become.” A second person said they were in a nearby bar as the incident unfolded and staff locked the doors. They tweeted: “In a bar in London and they’ve just told us the doors are locked and we can’t leave because someone has been stabbed.” A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said the man had been rushed to a major trauma unit for treatment.

They said: “We were called at 5:39pm today (8 August) to reports of a stabbing on Market Place just off Oxford Street. “We dispatched two ambulance crews, an incident response officer and a medic in a car to the scene. “We also dispatched a London’s Air Ambulance trauma team.

“We treated a person at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre.” Another person took to Twitter to describe the scene of the stabbing. They said: “On a side street off of Oxford Street, sitting outside and all of sudden we see a young man on the floor.