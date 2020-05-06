Packers announce signings of 15 undrafted free agents

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After not drafting a single wide receiver last week, the Green Bay Packers have included Michigan State wideout Darrell Stewart among their 15 undrafted free-agent signings.

Stewart caught at least 48 passes each of the past three seasons and finished his college career with 150 receptions.

The Packers´ decision not to select any receivers was one of the major surprises of last week´s draft. Davante Adams, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, is the only Packer who had as many as 50 catches or 500 yards receiving last season.

The Packers´ main offseason addition to the receiving group is Devin Funchess, who played just one game last year before going on injured reserve with a broken collarbone.

Green Bay´s other undrafted free agents are UCLA linebacker Krys Barnes, Baylor safety Henry Black, Texas Tech offensive tackle Travis Bruffy, Montreal cornerback Marc-Antoine Dequoy, Utah State linebacker Tipa Galeai, Texas State safety Frankie Griffin, North Dakota guard Zack Johnson, Prairie View A&M fullback Jordan Jones, Prairie View A&M quarterback Jalen Morton, Rutgers defensive tackle Willington Previlon, Florida State cornerback Stanford Samuels, SMU linebacker Delontae Scott, Troy cornerback Will Sunderland and Memphis running back Patrick Taylor.

