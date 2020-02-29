Papenburg: The Meyer family has been keeping their shipyard on course for 225 years

SWatch the ships and drink tea. Big pots behind the dike, that’s what the people from Emsland in Papenburg, Lower Saxony, know. Up to three Keuzfahrt ships dock each year – and meander, pulled by tugs, the 32 kilometers from meter to meter from the specially dammed Ems through the dike landscape to Dollart on the North Sea.

By the way, backwards because of the better maneuverability. A spectacle, and that for decades. The flyovers of the Meyer giants of the ocean attract tens of thousands of onlookers.

The Meyer family also watches. The ship-makers live contemplatively behind the dike. When visiting the office, they serve Frisian tea first.

The Meyer family from Papenburg, Lower Saxony, has been keeping their billion-dollar shipyard company on a strict course for 225 years. Bernard Meyer, 71, stands for the sixth generation, his three sons Jan, Tim and Paul are the seventh.

Cruise ships made the Meyer shipyard famous

Today the Meyer shipyard is one of the largest shipbuilding companies worldwide – with three shipyard locations: one in Papenburg, one in Rostock-Warnemünde and one in Turku, Finland. In 2018, the company increased its revenues by 20 percent and broke the two billion euro mark.

In 2020, the Meyer shipyard celebrates its 225th anniversary. To mark the company’s anniversary, the company opened its archives to non-company employees – and had an exciting chronicle created.

A shipyard worker painted the draft mark on the hull in the 1950s Source: Planet.co

“Shipbuilders out of passion” is the name of the illustrated book (228 pages, published in German and English by the Hamburg publisher Planet C, 24.80 euros): With 225 photos and graphics, it shows the fascinating history of the shipyard – from the first simple wooden peat boat to to the most modern ocean giants of the Helios series, which is operated with liquefied natural gas.

For decades, the Meyer shipyard worked under the radar because it did not build spectacular ships, but above all pilot ships, fish steamers, barges, barges and tugs, and in times of war, minelayers and submarine hunters for the navy.

The shipyard only became famous in the 1980s, with the beginning of booming cruise tourism – thanks to the television pictures of the spectacular Ems overpasses, everyone suddenly knew it. The visitor center on the factory premises attracts 250,000 tourists every year: the highlight of a tour is the view from the panorama gallery into the largest covered shipbuilding hall in the world.



This is about centimeters: Tugs are pushing the “Quantum of the Seas” 2014 through the sea lock Source: Planet.co

The major shipping companies have built at Meyer: Disney Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Aida Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Silversea, in between also a few car ferries for Sweden and gas tankers for Moscow. With the “Iona” (P&O Cruises), “Spirit of Adventure” (Saga Cruises) and “Odyssey of the Seas” (Royal Caribbean), three new ocean liners will be delivered in the anniversary year.

The almost finished “Iona” has just been undocked and is to be towed towards the North Sea at the end of March. A record: it is the 50th cruise ship built in Papenburg since 1985; the largest ship ever built in Emsland with 184,700 gross tonnages and space for 5,200 passengers.

The only shipbuilders in Papenburg today

For months, the author of the book, Roland Wildberg, has compiled anecdotes and the fates of ships and people from the company’s history. Employee portraits give an insight into the work at a shipyard that has built a total of over 800 ships.

Supported by the cruise expert Johannes Bohmann, co-editor of the “Kreuzfahrt Guide”, he traces the exciting history of the Meyer shipyard. Roland Wildberg says: “For six months almost all doors were open to me at the shipyard, from the archive with its hand-drawn old construction plans to the shipyards.”

For him, the Meyer shipyard is a phenomenon, almost unbelievable in its contradictions: “Despite all geographic, political and economic obstacles, a family has reinvented itself here again and again. And everyone joins in; the whole region is somewhat proud of its shipyard. “



The new cruise ship “Iona” is docked at the Meyer shipyard. It is the largest ship ever built in the Emsland Source: pa / dpa / Martin Remmers

Of course, one should not expect a critical classification – the 228-page volume was finally paid for by the Meyer family. Naturally, there are no other perspectives in the volume – for example from environmentalists in connection with the pent-up river Ems. It is also an anniversary chronicle.

Meyer Werft boss Bernard Meyer sums up the story as follows: “There used to be a small shipyard that was far away from the big cities and the ocean in the middle of nowhere. Then this shipyard started building bigger and bigger ships … “

The peripheral location therefore led to an international focus on exports. Bernard Meyer: “Of course we are a little proud that we survived as one of the very few shipyards in Germany. In Papenburg there were once more than 25, now only Meyer is left. “

