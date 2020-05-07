Parents of worker who stabbed innocent people in rampage ‘hold no grudges’ against police who shot

The parents of a FIFO worker who stabbed seven strangers with a large kitchen knife say they do not hold any grudges against the police officers who shot him dead.

Ashley Fildes, 34, embarked on the terrifying rampage at South Hedland in Western Australia – knifing five people inside the local shopping centre, plus a man at a nearby motel and another in a car at a McDonald’s carpark.

Officers opened fire on the father-of-one in what the police union described as a ‘textbook’ shooting, which was fatal.

In a statement to 7NEWS on Monday Fildes’ parents said their thoughts were with the victims and their families.

‘Our sympathy goes out to everyone in Hedland and all the victims, especially the man still in hospital,’ the parents said.

‘We hold no grudge against police.’

The father-of-one had been in an altercation with his boss just hours before the violent rampage, according to a distraught relative who did not want to be named.

Fildes had been suffering from a ‘deep depression’, his marriage had fallen apart and the AAA Asphalt worker had an altercation with his supervisor on the morning of the attack.

Following the dispute, a colleague drove Fildes from the work site and dropped him at the Lodge Motel where he had been staying. It was there the father-of-one grabbed the long knife and began his violent attack.

He chased motel staff and other guests with the knife before stabbing his first victim.

He then moved to the McDonald’s car park at the shopping centre where he stabbed a man in a car, before continuing through the mall and to Kmart.

Dramatic footage showed Fildes, who was dressed in hi-vis workwear, pacing through the centre brandishing the large kitchen knife.

The attack ended when Fildes was shot dead by police.

Major crime detectives are investigating the rampage in which seven people were stabbed, including a woman pushing her child in a pram.

They will seek to determine if Fildes experienced a psychotic episode. They are also waiting on a toxicology report to see if illicit drugs were a factor.

Fildes, who is the father of a young girl, was on his first week of a new FIFO swing.

His marriage had broken down in recent years and he suffered from depression.

A relative told The West Australian Fildes was a ‘beautiful, beautiful soul’ and the violent rampage was out-of-character.

‘He’s just not that kind of person. He’s just mellow and lovely. I know he had a lot of trauma in his life. The last few years have been really tough for him, but he’s not a violent person,’ she said.

‘There is just no way on this earth that Ashley could do something like this. He doesn’t hurt people — he helps people.

‘He was deeply depressed but never ever in my wildest dreams would I ever think he would hurt another human being.’

Pilbara district superintendent Kim Massam declined to comment on any potential motive for the attack or whether the offender had a history of drug use or mental health issues.

He said social media videos, as well as footage captured on CCTV and on police body-worn cameras, would form a key part of the investigation.

Up to 60 witnesses could be interviewed.

‘Those statements will be detailed,’ Supt Massam said.

‘They are there on behalf of our investigation for the coroner. The coroner will expect a thorough and intrusive investigation is undertaken in relation to the matter.

‘I think we’ll have a significant contingent of police officers and support staff in Hedland for the majority of this coming week.’