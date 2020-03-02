Paris Fury issued a heartbreaking message before husband Tyson fought Wilder

PARIS FURY issued a heartbreaking message before her husband Tyson Fury fought Deontay Wilder in a brutal match which saw ‘The Gypsy King’ become the WBC heavyweight champion.

The wife of the heavy weight boxer was interviewed on BT Sport where the match was live-streamed from Las Vegas. Fury and Wilder clashed in Las Vegas today for the WBC heavyweight world title which saw Tyson Fury beat his American rival.

Paris admitted during the interview that she was always nervous before her husband’s fights. She said “the nerves are always there” when she was asked whether she was as “chilled” as her husband. She added: “I just wish I was like him and more calm.” The interviewer claimed that Tyson is “basically the embodiment of confidence” and asked Paris whether that rubbed off on her.

She replied: “No! I wish it would rub off. You’d think it would start rubbing off on the family around him. “No. That’s it. I don’t know where he gets that power from and that insight to like sense that he knows what is going to happen. “But I can’t help it. My nerves go. I am confident in him but the nerves are always there.” She also said she spoke to Tyson’s stitch man and asked him to “look after him no matter what”.

She later added that “he loves it” and “we all know he’s mental”. When asked what people can expect when Tyson enters the MGM stadium of 16,000 people, she said he will likely “buzz”. She said: “I think he is going to buzz off every second of it. “I think he is going to thoroughly enjoy it and just really shine.” The first fight ended in a controversial draw between the two men.