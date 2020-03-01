Parliamentary election in Slovakia: opposition party OLaNO clearly ahead

NAfter the parliamentary election in Slovakia on Saturday, a landslide victory for the opposition is emerging. The protest party OLaNO of the entrepreneur Igor Matovic is by far the strongest force after a post-election survey on behalf of the television station “Markiza”. Accordingly, she can count on 25.8 percent of the votes (2016: 11 percent). The center-right party sees a survey of the public broadcaster RTVS at 25.3 percent. The 46-year-old Matovic, former head of the publishing house, had campaigned against corruption in the election campaign and clearly differentiated himself from the established parties. The abbreviation OLaNO stands for “normal people and independent personalities”.

Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini’s Social Democrats (Smer) suffer heavy losses and land at 14.9 or 13.9 percent (2016: 28.3 percent), depending on the poll. His previous coalition partners, the Slovak National Party (SNS) and the Hungarian minority Most-Hid, are unlikely to miss the five-percent hurdle for entry into the National Council, the unicameral parliament in Bratislava. The third strongest force was the liberal PS / Spolu with 9.7 percent.

The official final result is expected on Sunday. It is the first parliamentary election since the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancé Martina Kusnirova exactly two years ago. The cold-blooded act had led to large-scale demonstrations against felt and corruption. The ruling Smer was expected to be punished for this. The alleged masterminds behind the killing of Kuciak had contacts to the highest government circles. The performance of the ultra-right party LSNS, which campaigns against Roma and migrants, calls for Slovakia to exit NATO and is hostile to the EU, was also eagerly awaited. According to the forecast, it came to 8.3 percent.

Slovakia was part of Czechoslovakia until 1993, has been a member of the EU and NATO since 2004 and joined the euro area in early 2009. It has around 5.4 million inhabitants.

