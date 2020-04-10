Passover 2020: 14 Vegan, Vegetarian, Meat Recipes To Wow Pesach Seder Guests

Passover 2020 begins Wednesday evening, and although there are plenty of foods not allowed during the holiday, that doesn’t mean your Seder meal can’t be filled with delicious dishes.

While your Seder guests may only consist of relatives whom you live with because of a ban on large gatherings this year, that doesn’t mean the traditional easy pre-mixed foods have to be the only thing on the menu—and there is definitely still plenty of ways to up your game with delicious kosher meals.

Check out these 14 recipes for an unforgettable 2020 Seder:

Blistered Green Beans with Garlic

Kick your green beans up a notch with this flavor punch that makes them something even the pickiest eaters won’t refuse.

Cast-Iron Roast Chicken with Crispy Potatoes

This recipe ends with a juicy piece of perfectly roasted chicken that will make all the waiting to eat worth it.

Chicory Salad with Honey-Mustard Vinaigrette

Those not a fan of Chicory can switch it with other greens if they wish, but either way, this salad is a great way to kick off such a monumental meal.

Chocolate Toffee Matzo

For a great dessert option that both kids and adults are sure to like, try this delicious treat that is also vegan-friendly.

Fresh Fruit Tart with Almond Press-In Crust

No holiday meal is complete without a delicious dessert, and this kosher-friendly option with fresh fruit on top is a satisfying way to end the night’s festivities.

Macaroons

These desserts are a traditional sweet end to any Passover celebration.

Maple Roasted Carrots

This sweet way of making roasted carrots will be the only way to eat them whenever you celebrate this special holiday.

Passover Beef Bourguignon

This recipe is far from traditional, making it the perfect way to spice things up a little bit. Plus, since this is meant for a large crowd that won’t be gathering, there will be plenty of leftovers to hold you over for all eight days.

Passover Macaroni and Cheese

Mac and cheese is perhaps one of the best everyday comfort foods in existence-making this the perfect dish for a far less normal Seder.

Pesach Meat Blintzes

Passover can be hard for those on Gluten-Free diets—making this recipe a true miracle for the ones who need it.

Tangy Brisket with Fennel and Herbs

This brisket is so supremely full of flavor that it will become a must for every Seder (socially distanced or not) going forward.

Vegan Matzo Ball Soup

In general, no kosher feast can go on without Matzo Ball soup (arguably the best menu option there is). To give it a fresh twist though, opt for this Vegan take featuring chickpea flour, tapioca starch and veggie broth.

Vegan Sweet Potato and Matzo Kugel

This vegan and vegetarian-friendly version of the traditional dish will surely make you salivate during your Seder.

Winter Crunch Salad

Those who try this salad for their Seder will likely find one that they want to eat even long after Passover ends.