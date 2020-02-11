Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend shows support during Super Bowl with cheeky Instagram snap

Patrick Mahomes is the key man for the Kansas City Chiefs during the Super Bowl.
Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend Brittany Matthews shows her support during the Super Bowl. Big things are expected of Mahomes during Super Bowl 54.
And his girlfriend is on the sidelines cheering her man on.
She posted snaps on her Instagram page during the build up to the match.
Mahomes made a nervy start to the game with San Francisco making the first breakthrough in the first quarter.
But the 24-year-old will be looking to increase his influence.
Sky Sports analyst Neil Reynolds thinks the 49ers could stop Mahomes in his tracks though.
“This is such a tough Super Bowl to predict, it really is a coin-flip game because of the greatness of Patrick Mahomes,” he said.
“But I’ve seen great quarterbacks taken down by defenses in the past, most notably Seattle to Peyton Manning in New York.
“I think the 49ers’ pass rush is going to have a day. They have got a strong running game as well so I’m thinking San Francisco win it, something like 34-17 – I actually think they are going to do a bit of a number.
“I hope I’m wrong, I hope Mahomes lights it up, but I really like the 49ers in this one.”
And Mahomes appears to be the most popular man in the stadium with KC taking over with the biggest section of fans.
“Early signs are – based on the crowd reaction to a pre-game interview with DJ Khaled – that this could be a heavy Kansas City Crowd tonight!” James Simpson of Sky said.
“And the eye test would agree: Patrick Mahomes jerseys galore!”