Patrick Mahomes girlfriend: What Brittany Matthews and Mahomes ‘love most’ about Kansas

Patrick Mahomes and his girlfriend Brittany Matthews are loving life in Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes has been in excellent form this season, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl 54. The quarterback and his team-mates go up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Mahomes was drafted by the Chiefs in 2017 as the 10th overall pick. He had been renting a home with his girlfriend Brittany Matthews before they bought their own $1.925m (£1.46m) property in 2019. “Renting a house wasn’t for us,” Mahomes told Bleacher Report last year. “We wanted our own place. Just being able to nail stuff into the wall and not have to get the sticky tabs – you can do whatever you want with the home.”

The NFL star also explained what he and Matthews love most about the city. “The people are what we love the most about Kansas City,” Mahomes said. “They have such a passion for the community. They treat us just like we’ve been here our whole entire life. “We’re trying to be here for a long, long time.

“That was the biggest thing of getting the house is we plan on being here for 20-plus years.” Matthews added: “We love it here.” The couple live together with their two dogs, Steel and Silver. Who is Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend? Mahomes met Matthews while the pair were studying at the University of Texas.

Matthews majored in kinesiology and is passionate about fitness. She now runs her own personal training business called Brittany Lynne Fitness, which offers a range of online training programs and gym gear. The 24-year-old has over 278,000 followers on Instagram, where she often posts pictures and videos of her workouts. The couple celebrated seven years together in 2019 but Matthews insisted they were in no rush to tie the knot.

She wrote on Instagram: “7 years, the greatest 7 years with you! “Lots of life changes, lots of growing, lots of surprises, lots of memories! Cheers to a lifetime with you. “P.s- to everyone that’s gonna ask when we are getting married, the answer is whenever we want.” The Super Bowl clash between the Chiefs and 49ers gets underway at 11.30pm GMT.

