Patrick Mahomes in passionate rally call to Chiefs team-mates ahead of Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes gave a passionate pre-match speech to his Kansas City Chiefs team-mates as they prepared to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Patrick Mahomes called on his Kansas City Chiefs team-mates to dominate the game ahead of them taking on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. And while the 24-year-old gave an emotional rallying call for his fellow players to “be great”, he knows there will be pressure on him to perform tonight.

Mahomes, surrounded by his team-mates at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami, Florida, began by saying: “Hey, hey, hey. “I believe that this is our moment. I believe that this is our moment. “There is not better time than to be great today. “Believe in each other.

“Play together, play bad and let’s go dominate this game.” The Chiefs, who had a 14-4 regular season record, have convincingly beat the teams in front of them on their way to the Super Bowl. Kansas City beat the Houston Texans 51-31 in the divisional round and followed this up with a 35-24 win over the Tennessee Titans to claim the AFC conference title.

Mahomes, has had a great season in the NFL, throwing for over 4,000 passing yards for 26 touchdowns, although this was over 1,000 yards less than last season and significantly short of the 50 touchdowns he registered in 2019. However, Mahomes believes the key to coming away from Miami with the Vince Lombardi trophy is for the Chiefs to stick to their usual routine. “I think we’ve kept it relatively close to what we usually do,” Mahomes said. “We have a little bit more media, but with the AFC Championship Game a few weeks ago, I did media pretty much every single day.

“[This week], we’re just trying to stay within the routine. The Chiefs missed out on making to the Super Bowl last season after an overtime loss to the Patriots and Mahomes admitted that he wants to make sure he “takes in the moment” despite playing on the biggest stage in only his second season as a starting quarterback. “No matter how many times you’re here, you have to take in the moment and enjoy it,” Mahomes said. “I was telling my mom that this is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I hope I have a lot of times.

������ SOUND ON. ������ THIS IS OUR MOMENT. @PatrickMahomes is HYPED ‼️ pic.twitter.com/igjhWeurxv — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 2, 2020