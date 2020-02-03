Patrick Mahomes inspires fourth quarter comeback to end 50 years of hurt for Kansas City

Patrick Mahomes was named the Super Bowl’s Most Valuable Player.

Patrick Mahomes cemented his place as the best player in the NFL as he inspired the Kansas City Chiefs to an incredible comeback against the San Francisco 49ers.

The 24-year-old has now become the youngest person ever to win a regular season MVP and a Super Bowl ring. It ended a 50-year wait for a Super Bowl wait for the franchise, while coach Andy Reid was finally triumphant after 21 years as a head coach. The Chiefs were ten points down at the start of the fourth quarter, but Mahomes refused to let his team go down without a fight, and turned the tide of the game with 15 minutes of incredible play. The 49ers defense had no answer for the Chiefs’ offense, and were let down by a change of style of play on their own offense.

The game was billed as a pick’em, and lived up to expectations with a back-and-forth opener. The Niners won the toss and opted to defend, giving the ball to Mahomes and putting the pressure on the youngster early. Mahomes was starting in his first Super Bowl, but didn’t appear to be suffering from the weight of expectation placed upon him. Despite being unable to score on their first drive, Mahomes avoided being sacked and instead ran out the first three downs before opting to punt on fourth.

In the resulting drive, the 49ers got their first points of the game, as Robbie Gould kicked a field goal from 38 yards out. The Chiefs responded quickly, as they took the ball down the line through Damien Williams running down the left-side of the field. They were stopped on the one-yard line, but Mahomes took matters into his own hands as he darted into the end zone to get the first touchdown of the game. The Chiefs defense then followed up the touchdown by picking off a pass from Garoppolo immediately after.

Bashaud Breeland plucked the ball out of the air to give KC the upper hand. That gave them the chance to extend their lead, and they did so through Brandon Colquitt with a field goal. But going behind in the game seemed to give the Niners a new lease of life, and they scored just before the two-minute break in the first half through Kyle Juszczyk. The full-back became the first Harvard graduate to score a touchdown in a Super Bowl, as he danced past defensive linemen before diving into the end zone.

At the half, the score was all level, and the Niners picked up where they left off in the third. Fred Warner picked off a pass from Mahomes after finding himself in oceans of space, and his interception led to another scoring drive for the Niners. Raheem Mostert, who scored four touchdowns during the NFC Championship Game, muscled his way past the Chiefs’ defensive-linemen to extend the lead. Just when things couldn’t be going any worse for Mahomes, he was intercepted again.

Tarvarius Moore added to the youngster’s pain by picking off a pass to Tyreek Hill, as things went from bad to worse for the Chiefs. Going into the fourth quarter, the Chiefs were down 20-10, and staring down the barrel of a gutting defeat. However, this was a position they had been in before. Throughout the year – regular season and playoffs – they had faced ten-point deficits four times. They won all four. For the 49ers, they had the upper hand, but the Chiefs had Mahomes.

The former NFL MVP, viewed by many as the new face of the league and heir apparent to Tom Brady, kicked off his fourth-quarter masterclass with a touchdown with just over six minutes playing. The play was all started as he back-pedalled while on third and 15, launched a huge pass downfield to the 20-yard line into the arms of Tyreek Hill. Travis Kelce scored in the resulting play, finding himself in space in the end zone to chip away at the 49ers lead. With the Chiefs now sensing blood, Damien Williams scored what seemed at the time to be a controversial touchdown as he leapt towards the end zone, but didn’t appear to have the ball in the end zone when he stepped out of bounds.

However, after a review he was deemed to have been in bounds, so the score was given, and Garoppolo had it all to do with the ball in his hands and a three-point deficit to overturn. With the game having just under two minutes to play, Garoppolo attempted to launch a late revival, but the team opted against using the rushing game which had been effective in the first half. Instead, they tried passing their way into a scoring area, and had to punt to avoid a turnover. This gave the Chiefs the chance to put the game to bed, which they took in ruthless fashion.

First, they extended their lead late in the game, as Williams took off down the left and avoided the Niners’ defensive linemen to enter the endzone and make it 31-10 to the Chiefs. They weren’t done there, however, as they put the nail in the coffin on defense. With Garoppolo launching a pass downfield, Kendall Fuller intercepted to give the Chiefs the ball with just under a minute to play and an 11-point lead. The Chiefs had three timeouts remaining, and were able to see out the game, with coach Reid being showered with gatorade.