Patrick Mahomes salary: How much does the Chiefs’ Super Bowl star earn?

Patrick Mahomes bids for Super Bowl glory with the Kansas City Chiefs tonight – but how much does he earn and what is his net worth?

Patrick Mahomes will lead out the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 2020. At 24, Mahomes will be the fifth-youngest quarterback to start in the NFL showpiece.

Ahead of the Super Bowl clash with the 49ers, the Chiefs star said: “We want to go out there; we want to play our best football. “We know we’re playing a great opponent, but we’re going to try to win the game and get one for Coach [Andy] Reid. Get one for Kansas City.” How much does Patrick Mahomes earn? Mahomes was selected by the Chiefs as the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He was handed a four-year contract worth a reported £12.6million, which included a signing-on bonus of £7.7m. However, since establishing himself as one the league’s most valuable players, reports suggest he is set to be rewarded with a bumper new deal. The upcoming off-season marks the first time he will eligible for a contract extension. ESPN reported last year that the 24-year-old is expected to be offered a five-year deal worth £151m ($200m).

Mahomes, though, may have to wait until next year before signing an extension, according to Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt. “There will be a right time sometime in the next 12 to 15 months to extend Patrick, and when I say right time, I mean right time for both the player and the club,” Hunt said. “I don’t want to say necessarily it has to be this off-season, but I will say that it’s a priority to get him done. “I hope Patrick is here for his entire career, and that’s going to be our goal.”

How much is Patrick Mahomes worth? Like many top sports stars, Mahomes’ earnings are boosted through lucrative sponsorship deals. The NFL star has endorsement deals with the likes of Oakley, Essentia Water, Hy-Vee, State Farm, DirectTV and Adidas. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mahomes’ overall wealth is estimated at £7.5m ($10m).

