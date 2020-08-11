Patriotic BUY BRITISH campaign would be rocket fuel for UK economy says LEO MCKINSTRY

BRITAIN’S economy has sustained an unprecedented battering from the Coronavirus emergency. The full scale of that shock will be laid bare this week, when new official statistics are expected to show that the country plunged into recession during the second quarter of the year.

During the three months from April to June, economic activity reportedly shrank by a record 20.2 percent, reflected in soaring job losses, business failures, wage cuts, and public debts. Yet the worst now seems to be over. All the signs indicate that Britain is on the road to recovery. The vital service sector has seen a surge in growth as consumer confidence returns. House prices, retail sales, car purchases, employment vacancies, and restaurant bookings are all on the rise, while the construction sector last month enjoyed its sharpest increase for five years. This welcome news however, cannot disguise the fragility of the recovery. The autumn could still bring another downturn, particularly once the Government’s huge job protection scheme comes to an end.

But there is one dramatic initiative that could not only prevent such an eventuality but also cement the economic reconnaissance. It would cost nothing except a change in attitude, but its impact would be phenomenal. The responsibility for this step lies in the hands, not of the Government or the Bank of England, but of the great British public. If most citizens decided to buy British where possible, then our businesses would receive a massive boost. Such a patriotic campaign would act like rocket fuel on the economy. As British manufacturers and retailers grow, we would be locked in a virtuous cycle towards prosperity. An effective crusade like this would achieve more than all the furlough programmes and bounce back loans. In the aftermath of the Coronavirus crisis, there is a powerful appetite among the British people for such a drive.

As this paper reports today, an exclusive poll by the Made in Britain group demonstrates that two-thirds of consumers are now more likely to buy British goods than they were before the Covid outbreak. According to the survey, two-fifths would prefer to purchase British made products regardless of the cost. This is a generous sentiment that should be fully harnessed in the push to rebuild our nation. Coronavirus may have been a tragedy but it also crystallized the most important values of our society. In the pit of the crisis, what really mattered was not wealth or status, but the recognition of civic duty and concern for others. “no man is an island,” wrote the 17th century philosopher and poet John Donne.

That spirit of obligation shone through the Thursday night clap for the NHS at the peak of crisis. It can be renewed now on the economic front by showing a preference for our own domestic produce and services. But this need not involve any sense of hair shirt sacrifice. On the contrary, as befits an economy built on trade and innovation, Britain has among the highest consumer standards in the world, that world-beating quality shines through the cars still made in Britain, like the Mini and the Jaguar, or the meat that comes from our farms. Similarly, millions on staycation this summer are experiencing the beauty of the British landscape and the excellence of our hospitality industry. Nor is it hard to find information about the national origins of products. In addition to Made in Britain, a host of other groups – like Let’s Buy British and Still Made in Britain – have online directories that list reliable British arms.