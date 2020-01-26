Paul Merson picks eight Man Utd stars who aren’t good enough as Ed Woodward slammed

Manchester United are enduring a torrid season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has eight players in his squad who aren’t good enough to wear the Manchester United shirt, according to Paul Merson. Solskjaer has overseen one of the Red Devils’ worst seasons in recent memory, with his troops losing eight and drawing seven of their 24 league matches so far this season.

Despite their rancid form, United are somehow only six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. In recent weeks, the lack of quality at Old Trafford has become a major talking point for fans and pundits – with the general consensus being the club needs to have a mass clear out in the summer. Merson agrees with that notion insisting, Fred, Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard and Scott McTominay are all below the level required for a club of Manchester United’s stature. “HOW can Ed Woodward keep getting away with it at Manchester United?” Merson wrote in his Daily Star column.

“I keep hearing that their squad cost £100m more than Liverpool’s. How is that possible! It’s unbelievable. “I watch United sometimes and it’s sad to see. I feel uncomfortable watching them. This is not Manchester United. “So many players are not good enough. Fred has got better but let’s face it, he couldn’t get any worse. Anthony Martial doesn’t seem to realise who he’s playing for. “I’m not sure Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire are good enough to play in a back four.

“They suit a three better. And Aaron Wan-Bissaka has hit a massive brick wall. Burnley were targeting him. “Daniel James needs to come out of the team for a breather because his confidence looks shot, and as for Jesse Lingard – where have the goals gone? “People say United miss Scott McTominay when he doesn’t play. But how many top clubs are lining up to try and sign him? It’s sad how far United have dropped. “Never mind the top two. Look how far behind Leicester they are! This is Manchester United. They shouldn’t be playing for fourth place.”

United’s players heaped even more pressure on Solskjaer earlier this week with a dismal display against Burnley, who ran out 2-0 winners at Old Trafford. Solskjaer accepts full responsibility for Wednesday’s loss to the Clarets saying: “I’m responsible for what is happening on the pitch, we’re looking to strengthen, we need to strengthen. We know that. “We took the decision to let some players go as we needed to start afresh with a clear sight on the target in front of us which is a certain type of player. “We know we need to get quality in and numbers in.”

