Paul Pogba sends injury return message to Man Utd fans after midfielder misses Spain trip

The Frenchman has been on the sidelines since December.

Paul Pogba has provided Manchester United fans an update on his fitness. The France international has been plagued with ankle problems this season, the first of which he picked up in United’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal last September.

Pogba returned to the starting XI in December, making appearances against Watford and Newcastle United. The Frenchman, however, suffered another ankle injury in the 4-1 win over the Magpies, which was initially supposed to keep him on the sidelines for a month. Pogba’s latest ailment has prevented him from travelling with his United team-mates for a warm-weather training camp in Spain. The 26-year-old, however, is still working hard to get back to full fitness.

Early on Saturday morning, the midfielder posted a video of his ongoing rehab at NAS Sports Complex Staff Gym in Dubai. The video showed Pogba putting his ankle through its paces with an array of exercises, some of which he performed in a swimming pool. And the accompanying caption will be welcome news for United fans eager to see him back on the pitch as soon as possible. It read: “Slowly but surely.” DON’T MISS Three reasons Lionel Messi could seal sensational transfer to Man City [OPINION] Man City boss Guardiola discusses Messi leaving Barcelona [QUOTES] How Man City could line up with Lionel Messi transfer [ANALYSIS]

Pogba’s injuries this season have restricted him to a paltry eight appearances in all competitions. Pogba has come in for plenty of criticism this season, with many questioning his commitment to the United cause. Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no such concerns, recently saying: “Paul has had a terrible season with injuries and he is desperate to play football. “So if there is one thing I know about Paul it’s that he loves playing football and training, and it’s been playing on his mind.

“Anyone who is injured, you cannot wait to get back on the pitch, and you feel so free and he has been playing with pain so I am sure when he is pain and injury free he will enjoy his football. “I see a boy who is fed up with being injured and who is desperate to play football. “Paul has always been a top professional so I don’t have any doubts that when he comes back he is going to enjoy himself.” United will be back in action a week on Monday, travelling to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.

