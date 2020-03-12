Paulie Malignaggi reveals Deontay Wilder tried to get him sacked in scathing rant

Paulie Malignaggi commentated on Tyson Fury’s first fight with Deontay Wilder.

Paulie Malignaggi has revealed that Deontay Wilder tried to get him ‘fired’ from his commentating job at Showtime because of his criticism of the Bronze Bomber’s performance in his first fight with Tyson Fury.

Wilder and Fury fought to a split decision draw back in December 2018 even though the latter dominated most of the fight. Malignaggi didn’t hide his dissatisfaction at the result and labelled it a robbery as Fury had to settle for a draw. Wilder then lost the rematch to Fury and has since come out with a slew of excuses for his defeat. JUST IN: Eddie Hearn blasts ‘terrible’ Deontay Wilder in Tyson Fury rant

But Malignaggi believes Wilder just needs to own his loss in the ring and revealed that his previous comments upset the heavyweight so much that Wilder tried to have him fired. “Here’s the problem I have, and this is I think where Deontay had a problem in the last couple years,” Malignaggi told SiriusXM. “Nobody around him is honest anymore, in my opinion. OK? Because when you say certain things publicly, you’ve already said them in your circle. DON’T MISS Eddie Hearn ramps up Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury talks Tyson Fury explains why Anthony Joshua is not a real champion Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury venue: December clash ‘limits UK’

“You don’t just randomly say stuff publicly that you have not said in your circle, even in passing. OK? “So, starting from the first Fury fight, somebody [should’ve] been like, ‘Yo, playa, you didn’t win that fight. We got away with it. Just run with it and say, yo, I’m gonna make this even better the next time. I got the knockdowns.’ “Say you even feel like the result wasn’t a robbery. But don’t go saying like people were out of their minds to think you lost the first fight, when you got out-classed in the first fight. “Because that was my issue with the whole thing. He tried to get me fired from Showtime and all this other stuff. You know?

“He was trying to have me and Steve Farhood removed and all this other stuff. So, I have sort of an issue with that, because I don’t have an issue with you being competitive and you even not liking the criticism. “I don’t have an issue with that, because you are not supposed to accept that that easily. “But when it’s constructive, you also have to, when you calm down, because in the moment of course you’re not calm. “But when you calm down, you have to be able to understand the difference between constructive criticism and hating criticism. You know?