Paulo Dybala explains how close he was to completing Man Utd or Tottenham transfer

Paulo Dybala attracted interest from Manchester United and Tottenham in the summer.

United were keen on signing the former Palermo man as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku – who left Old Trafford for Inter Milan – and were hopeful of securing a swap deal. Tottenham were interested in signing the forward as back-up for their skipper Harry Kane, who is currently on the sidelines with a torn hamstring. The north Londoners reportedly agreed a £64.4million deal for Dybala, whose future in Turin was up in the air prior to the arrival of Maurizio Sarri. Spurs and United, however, were unsuccessful in their respective pursuits of the forward – who admits he was closer to leaving the Allianz Stadium than many thought.

“I was close to leaving,” he says. “That was in the club’s thinking, I knew. Until the last minute, we were waiting. “I have two years left on my contract. That’s not a short time but it’s not a long one either. “We’ll see what plans Juventus have, if they think I might leave in the next market or if they want me to stay. “That’s a decision for the club to make. It’s hard to know because things change in a second.

“But I’m here, at a club that has treated me well. I’m happy, comfortable. [Maurizio] Sarri’s arrival has helped. “He wanted me to stay, which gave me strength when we didn’t know what would happen. “I knew he could teach me, help me bring out the best in myself.” Dybala, 26, has been in fine form this season – scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists in 26 appearances so far this season.

Both United and Spurs could’ve done the Argentine’s services as they’ve struggled for goals in recent weeks. Dybala and his Juventus team-mates will be back in action on Sunday night, travelling to Naples to take on Napoli. Juve enter the match at the San Paolo Stadium top of the Serie A table and on the back of a 3-1 win over Roma in their Coppa Italia quarter-final tie.

