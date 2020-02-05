Pavement parking fight caught on camera – lady called a “tramp” and threatened

FOOTAGE has emerged of a dramatic confrontation after a BMW driver parked and blocked a zebra crossing near a primary school in Birmingham.

The law states it is illegal to park on a zebra crossing as these areas are reserved for pedestrians and children to safely cross the road. The video shows a motorist approaching the parked vehicle as she films the car blocking the path.

Seconds later a fight almost broke out between the pair as tensions escalate. The clip was filmed at 9 am on 30 January just minutes after the school run at St Barnabas Primary School. The motorist is seen getting out of his vehicle as he leaves his car on the middle of the vital zebra crossing walkway. His car is also perched on the side of the pavement with just two wheels making contact with the road surface.

Approaching the car, the lady filming notifies the driver he is blocking the crossing to which he angrily replies by threatening to take her phone and throw it over the wall. He then continues to call the lady a “little tramp” before walking off to leave his car in a dangerous place. The lady filming the incident confirmed other spaces were available down the street which he could have driven into. Speaking to Birmingham Live, she said: “We walk that way every day. We were saying how hard it is to get people to stop their cars at that crossing.

“The lollipop man had just gone to his car and finished his shift when this guy actually came up parking on the crossing. “We thought: ‘What is he doing, has he waited for the lollipop man to leave to park up?” She added: “The parking there has always been horrific. We’re fighting a losing battle.” The Highway Code clearly states motorist must never park on a pedestrian crossing unless the reason why you stopped was beyond your control or in an emergency.

The code says motorists should not park on the crossing or an area covered by zig-zag lines. It said: “You MUST NOT park on a crossing or in the area covered by the zig-zag lines. “You MUST NOT overtake the moving vehicle nearest the crossing or the vehicle nearest the crossing which has stopped to give way to pedestrians.” Fines can be issued for ignoring the rules with a fixed penalty of around £100 sussed for stopping on areas covered by white zig-zag lines.