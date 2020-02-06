Paypal scam warning: Victims losing millions while fraudsters pose as the company

PAYPAL users could be susceptible to fraudsters posing as employees of the company, according to Action Fraud. Fraudsters have found a way to utilise humble emails to swindle their victims.

According to Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for cybercrime, over 3,000 reports were completed for fake PayPal emails between October and December 2019. Victims reportedly lost over £1 million during this time, with the scam being deceptively simple. The fraudster starts by sending the victim an email under the guise of PayPal in an attempt to convince them that they have received payment for an item.

As Pauline Smith, Director of Action Fraud, detailed: “We know that fraudsters will go to great lengths to target people on online marketplaces, which is why we are working hard together with our partners to highlight the threat and prevent people from falling victim. “It’s really important to follow our advice to help protect yourself and always trust your instincts – criminals will try and make unusual behaviour, like asking for a tracking number before you have sent the item, seem like a legitimate request.

“If you think you have been a victim of fraud, please report it to us.” The organisation has made it easy to report fraud by creating an online reporting tool. The tool guides users through simple questions to establish what happened and there are advisors available for assistance. There is a chance that cyber-attacks or related cybersecurity incidents may need to be reported to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). Well known online marketplaces are extremely popular with consumers, making them a prime target for fraudsters. Despite increasing online security, the largest internet companies still need to continually update their efforts.

As a spokesperson for eBay confirmed: “Fraudsters use very sophisticated methods to try and circumvent trusted website security and we continuously enhance and update our security infrastructure to tackle new fraud trends. “We encourage all members to take precautions that will improve the level of security protection on their accounts. “Don’t get caught by fake payment emails and always confirm you’ve received a PayPal payment before sending an item – check your PayPal account and ensure the payment icon in your My eBay is highlighted.” PayPal themselves have also issued some precautions that consumers should take when using their service. To start with, they detail that PayPal should always be logged into to check on legitimacy.

If a suspicious email is received, it should not be acted on, nor should any links within the email be clicked. Any new activity should be checked on using the PayPal website or app. Basic details should also be checked, no matter how trivial they may seem. Simple spelling mistakes or grammatical errors can be a red flag. This could even boil down to how the user is being addressed. PayPal makes a point of always addressing individuals by their first and last name in emails and anything else could be suspicious. They (along with many companies these days) will never ask for passwords, bank account or credit card details in a message. The old adage of “if it seems too good to be true, it probably is” should be remembered. Common sense will stretch a long way when dealing with fraudsters.