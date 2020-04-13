PC Builder Maingear To Make Ventilators To Help NYC ICU

Maingear is known for its stunning and powerful custom desktops, gaming laptops and practically everything there is to know – and own – if you want to be the best gamer on the block.

The Kenilworth, New Jersey-based manufacturer is now one of the many companies in the world who are helping frontliners in their battle against COVID-19. By this, Maingear has promised to allocate a portion of its “manufacturing capability” to help New York City’s intensive care unit.

Maingear’s press release also pointed that, whenever “necessary,” it will double its effort to help hospitals around the world by providing them with their LIV ventilator. The machine was developed in-house with the help of medical advisers in a few weeks’ time and uses “off-the-shelf” parts.

While conventional ventilators currently used by patients with COVID-19 cost a fortune, Maingear’s LIV ventilator promises that it can be “produced for approximately a quarter of the price:” a company spokesperson told The Verge that their ventilator will cost roughly around $7,500 as compared to the “ballpark cost” of a $50,000 traditional ventilator.

Moreover, the spokesperson said that Maingear will be ready to deliver its ventilators in as fast as two weeks provided the necessary FDA clearance.

Extremetech, who jotted down several of the LIV’s mechanics, pointed that Maingear’s ventilators can, among others, provide oxygen in 1.5 seconds and is capable of delivering between 40% and 100% O2.

Likewise, the LIV ventilator can support 12-30 breaths per minute and will include alarms for low long volume, low flow of lung air and low lung pressure.

The Verge also echoed the dream of Maingear CEO Wallace Santos that he and the company hopes to improve their LIV ventilator so that its doctors can remotely login and operate the machine and treat their patients remotely.